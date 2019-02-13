Wednesday, Feb. 13

Massimo

Today and tomorrow Les bêtes sauvages are organizing their third annual Erotic Art Market. Comics, illustrations, photography, paintings, zines and prints from various artists will be on sale. There will also be film short screening and book readings as well as a DJ set by Anya. Art Lounge MTL (160 St-Viateur E. #108), 4–11 p.m., $2

Expect some mixed entertainment at la Vitrola, including a show by Halifax folk-rock group Nap Eyes, stand-up comedy by Tatyana Olal and a DJ set by Appraiser. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/NOTAFLOF

Two local alt-country bands are playing Casa del Popolo tonight, Nashville-inspired supergroup El Coyote and Americana/roots singer-songwriter Li’l Andy. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15.65

Mile End pub Bishop and Bagg has a great Montreal ex-pat in for its comedy night Bishop and Gags: Massimo! The Just for Laughs alumnus and frequent opener for Sugar Sammy’s bilingual show is in from TO for a headlining set. 52 St-Viateur W., 9 p.m., PWYC

At l’Escogriffe, there’s a benefit concert happening for the legal defence of the Unist’ot’en people of B.C., a native group that has set up camp to protest pipelines and other extraction mega projects on their territory for at least a decade. Random Recipe will perform as an acoustic duo along with Daybi, Cou Coupé and Gigi French. See more info about the cause and the bands here. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., PWYC

