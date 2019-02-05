Tuesday, Feb. 5

Andrew Johnston

CKUT’s Free City Radio show hosts Radioélectrique III, an artist talk by Kahnawake-born artist Martin Akwiranoron, whose work as a photographer, printmaker and craftsperson has established deep roots in his hometown, across indigenous communities and beyond international borders. La Sala Rosa restaurant (4848 St-Laurent, 1st floor), 6–9 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation (no one turned away)

Public conference series University of the Streets Café is holding a talk at Art Hives on how art can meaningfully affect social justice. Three artists, Johnny El-Hage, Salima Punjani and Jane Reväe McWhirter will participate in a conversation moderated by visual artist and educator Emma Haraké. 1515 St-Catherine W. Office EV5.777, 7 p.m., free

Amanda McQueen and Jacob Greco host the seventh edition of comedy event I Like It at l’Escogriffe with headliner Andrew Johnston, James Brown (not that one), Kayla de Leon-Casalla and Steve Patrick Adams. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

Audio-visual performance Human Instrument’s run at the SAT has been extended until the 8th of February. The work consists of acapella vocals combined with video projections designed to provoke a synesthetic experience in the spectator (that’s where you “see” sound apparently!). 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $27.25

Rêves sonores is an instrumental ensemble formed by musician/producer/CKUT personality Nick Schofield and activist/Howl arts fest organizer/musician Stefan Christoff, and tonight they’re mounting a show at Resonance Café featuring vocalist Ari Swan. 5175A Parc, 9–11 p.m., $10

Salon Daomé’s regular Fun Factory night has a special guest this week. They’ve invited former Musique Plus DJ Claude Rajotte to headline. He will be supported by DJs LeMonk and Lady Bovary. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

