Tuesday, Feb. 26

Rodney Ramsay

As part of afro LGBTQ fest Massimadi and Black History Month, there is a screening of Jevon Boreland’s White Rabbit and three short films by female directors at the Centre Communautaire LGBTQ. 2075 Plessis, 7 p.m., free with RSVP

Yet another LGBTQ screening is taking place at Bar le Ritz PDB, where there is a queer sci-fi film night. On the program are five film shorts by independent directors from around the world, all subtitled in English. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $5–$15 suggested donation/PWYC

The SAT is playing host to the Montreal/New Music Festival, where three electroacoustic and sound art pieces are on display. D’un espace à l’autre combines automated instruments, loudspeakers, musicians and dance. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $30 (student and seniors discounts available)

Check out a new comedy night from Perfect Bite Productions (happening every second week at at Piranha) featuring host Rodney Ramsay and some great local comics. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $8–$10

The Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma film festival, which continues through Saturday, March 2, screens Allure, the debut feature film by Montreal photographers Carlos and Jason Sanchez. Check out our interview with the Sanchezes about the film here. Quartier Latin (350 Émery), 8:45 p.m., $12/$9.50 students & seniors

