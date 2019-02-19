Tuesday, Feb. 19

Arkells

At Ausgang Plaza tonight is a 5 à 7 where the program of the 2019 edition of the Festival Filministes will be unveiled. Festival merchandise will be on sale as well as a signature cocktail. There will also be an urban dance pop-up performance by Femmes Phénoménales. 6524 St-Hubert, 5 p.m., price unlisted

Contemporary Can-rock kingpins Arkells play MTelus (with openers Lord Huron) as part of their tour for their fifth album Rally Cry. (See our interview with Arkells singer Max Kerman here.) 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $50.75 all in.

Enjoy a night of house and techno with local DJ Alex Pycke while eating $3 tacos and drinking $4 tequila shots at Burrito Borracho’s weekly Tachno Tuesdays.

Check out Kopfkino’s screening of Enter the Void, the batshit 2009 film by one of French cinema’s enfant terribles, Gaspar Noé. The film (which, it should be noted, is multilingual and will be screening — in excruciating 35mm — with French subtitles) is the last part of la Cinémathèque Québécoise’s Toxicos series, focusing on films about addiction. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7:45 p.m., $11/$10 for students, seniors

Bar le Ritz screens ’90s cult classic To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar, a drag-queen road movie starring Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5 with free popcorn

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.