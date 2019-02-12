Tuesday, Feb. 12

Warbly Jets

Today and until the 14th, local fashion shop La Montréalaise is having a Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up. Over a dozen local companies will be selling massage oils, sexy clothing, kimonos, gift cards, ceramic bongs and all manner of romantic paraphernalia. 65 St-Viateur E., 12 p.m.–8 p.m.

If your “sans” Valentine, Scotch bar Île Noire wants to try and hook you up. They’ve planned team-building activities, drinks specials on local beers and a relationship status-based dress code for tonight’s singles night. 1649 St-Denis, 5 p.m., $10

It’s no secret that Montreal is becoming an AI industry hub. This evening, Queer Tech and the Montreal AI Ethics Institute are holding a conference on making sure AI stays inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community. Element AI (6650 St-Urbain #500), 6 p.m., free

The 36th (“Black & Brown”) edition of le Ethnic Show at lower-St-Laurent Blvd. bar Bootlegger features an all-anglo line-up, though the names have yet to be dropped. Have a glance at the event page for updates. 3481 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10 (cash only)

Montreal singer-songwriter Jason Bajada marks the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album Loveshit with a show at le Ministère. The album will be for sale on vinyl for the first time at the merch table. 4521 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $29.99

L.A. indie rock band Warbly Jets, who just released their Propaganda EP to rave reviews, play with Detroit death rock band Moonwalks and Sherbrooke psych/blues-rockers Twenty-One Twenty. Quai des Brumes (1488 St-Denis), 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

