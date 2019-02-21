Thursday, Feb. 21

Ohm Hourani

If you’re a cheese enthusiast, the annual Fête des fromages d’ici is a great way to discover Quebec cheeses. The event, which takes place at Complexe Desjardins today through Saturday as part of Montréal en Lumière, features dozens of Quebec cheese producers, who give free samples and sell their products at discounted prices. There are also a number of presentations, pairing and tastings. 150 Ste-Catherine W., Thu/Fri: 11:30 a.m.–7 p.m., Sat: 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m., free (some events have paid tickets)

The 11th annual edition of Afro LGBTQ film and art festival Massimadi Montreal kicks off today and runs through March 2. Tonight’s opening cocktail includes live music and a screening of Daniel Sterlin-Altman’s short film Reach the Sky. For a full list of festival events, follow this link. UQAM Salle Polyvalente (200 Sherbrooke W.), 6:30 p.m., free (RSVP required)

Montreal DJ and producer Ohm Hourani is launching Jazz of the Machine, an album that combines Hourani’s electronic sound with jazz elements. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 8 p.m., $25

We may be starting to sound like a broken record here, but we can’t NOT recommend country-cover supergroup the Firemen, who are playing tunes by the likes of Willie Nelson, George Jones, Emmylou Harris and Merle Haggard at le Ritz once again. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., free

The second edition of the Planet Euphorique dance party at Datcha has Vancouver’s Regularfantasy and Montreal-based West Coaster Frankie Teardrop reigning over the dancefloor. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

