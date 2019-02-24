Sunday, Feb. 24

Julia Holter

If you haven’t had a chance yet, head to Eastern Bloc to check out expo Female Futures where artists Renée Lamothe, Katherina Illenseer and Anna Eyler’s work “envision a near future, as they question our relationship with the body, sexuality and the wilderness”. 7240 Clark, 1–5 p.m., free

Looking for an atypical rock show? As part of the Montreal/New Musics festival, Tim Brady’s Symphony #9 will be performed with 150 electric guitars — along with works by Bach and the Beatles with 16 and 4 guitars, respectively — in the mighty St. Joseph’s Oratory. 3800 Queen-Mary, 3:30 p.m., free

Tonight’s edition of les Dimanches du Vices features multi-instrumentalist songwriter and ubiquitous scenester Joe Grass, who you might know as a solo artist or member of a number of bands including the Barr Brothers. Vices & Versa (6631 St-Laurent), 5:30 p.m., free

Cinéma du Parc screens the Oscars in two of its theatres, and as usual entry is free and there will be prizes for attendees as well as the celebs up on the big screen. (Parc is also showing the nominees for best short live action film and best short animated film in the morning.) 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., free

L.A. art pop chanteuse Julia Holter released her fifth album Aviary in the fall, and tonight she’s in town to play la Sala Rossa with opener Jessica Moss (also a must-see). 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20

At Bar la Shop tonight is the fourth edition of an event devoted to “micro-house”. Headlining is Trois-Rivières based DJ Maurice Giovanni, with resident openers Greenn and Luminescu. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

