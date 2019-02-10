Sunday, Feb. 10

Marin Patenaude

The Valentine’s Day edition of Bi-monthly LGBTQ reading series Rainbow Story Hour is taking place at Drawn and Quarterly today. It features poet and storyteller Kama La Mackerel, drag king Charli Deville, and journalist Richard “Bugs” Burnett. 176 Bernard W., 10:45 a.m., price unlisted

A number of black history month-related events are going on today. First up, at Ausgang Plaza is Black Girl Bliss: Self-Care, Self-Love, & Sisterhood. The day starts off with a yoga session, followed by a soul food lunch and a conversation/workshop on self-care. Women of all colours are invited; the organizers want to encourage conversations on allyship as well. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 a.m., $40.

At Maison d’Haïti there is a day of activities surrounding the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Congrès des écrivains noirs. The event includes a series of talks on how writing as a black Montrealer has changed over the decades as well as live music and workshops. Maison Haïti (3245 Émile-Journault), 1 p.m., price unlisted

Cinema Politica screens Riots Reframed, a documentary about the 2011 British riots in response to the police killing of Mar Duggan featuring “voices of resistance” including professor Paul Gilroy and hip hop artist Akala. A talkback with Concordia prof Silvano De La Llata will follow the screening. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 4 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Cinéma de Sève keeps killing it tonight with le Cinéclub: the Film Society’s screening Ridley Scott’s original Alien (1979) in 35mm. 1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students & seniors (cash only)

An evening of top-shelf singer-songwriter stylings is happening at Casa del Popolo care of CKUT and Suoni per il Popolo, with Vancouver singer-songwriter Marin Patenaude (backed by Pugs and Crows) and locals Michael Feuerstack and Cedric Noel. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $8/$10

