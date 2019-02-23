Saturday, Feb. 23

Diskommander

Phi Centre hosts Black Conversations, a day of lectures featuring special guest Trey Anthony (a playwright, actress and producer) as well as Nantalie Indongo, Robyn Maynard, Charmaine Nelson, Hanna Che and many others. There will also be a Black Market featuring products by women-led companies. 407 St-Pierre, 12 p.m., $14.88/$11.16 students

Monthly live cinema event All We Have Is Now is at Nomad Life tonight. The event offers a combination of theatre, music and cinema. Tonight’s teen edition is also all ages and runs through 3 a.m.. 129 Van Horne, 8 p.m., $10–$30

Tonight at la Sala Rossa it’s AfriColumbia Carnaval, a tribute to the Barranquilla Carnaval. Music and danse will be provided by Bumaranga, ADokta, Tondóa and DJ Guasá (aka Enklab). 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Renowned musicians and experimental songwriters Thanya Iyer and Sam Shalabi play Resonance Café event Explorations en Musique Nouvelle. 5175A Parc, 9 p.m., free (reserve a seat here)

Hochelaga LGBTQ party LuvHaus is back at Blockhaus. Expect house, tech-house and pop from Mec Plus Ultra DJs Franz and Diskommander (the latter also of Heavy Load and Cirque du Boudoir fame). 3328 Ontario E., 10 p.m., $5/$7

As part of the Montréal en Lumière festival, Chinatown party spot Club Pelicano hosts a culinary pop-up with chefs and DJs Hideyuki Imaizumi (Marusan Comptoir Japonais) and Hiroshi Kitano (Otto Yakitori Izakaya). Expect “spicy noodles, karrage chicken and fat bass.” 1076 Bleury, 10:30 p.m.–3 a.m., free entry

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.