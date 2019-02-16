Saturday, Feb. 16

Le Couleur. Photo by Antoine La Rochelle

Héma-Québec is organizing a Black History Month blood drive in collaboration with the Association d’anémie falciforme du Québec. The events highlights the need for blood donors to treat patients from the black community with sickle cell anemia. CÉDA (2515 Delisle), 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Local synth-pop act le Couleur play Théâtre Outremont as part of the venue’s Mile Out concert series. 1248 Bernard, 9 p.m., $20

The ninth edition of Burning Man party TaBURNak! includes workshops, art installations, performances and theme camps as well as all-night dancing. There are few tickets left so arrive early if you don’t already have yours. 1499 William, 9 p.m.–6 a.m., $40

Another late night option is St-Valentech, where DJs anabasine, Paradigme, Quebird, Clectic and others will be playing techno. 6545-A Durocher, 10 p.m.–7 a.m., $20+

In regular bar/DJ night hours, Bar le Ritz is the place for fans of the ’90s British producer born Richard D. James — DJ Legaré hosts a 100% Aphex Twin Dance Party, covering his wide range of material, from ambient to IDM, acid to drum & bass material. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $6

At le Belmont, this month’s edition of monthly LGBT party MPU is a Drag Extravaganza, with a lipsync battle between four “all-star divas” and dance music care of resident DJs Franz and Diskommander. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $6 with a free drink before 11 p.m./$10 after

