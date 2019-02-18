Monday, Feb. 18

Beirut

If hanging out in a greenhouse sounds pretty good right about now, the Concordia Greenhouse is hosting Introduction to Food Forests, wherein food forester Jonah Neumark will tell all about gardens designed to mimic natural ecosystems. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. 13th floor, 6 p.m., $15/$10 students

New Mexico indie/Balkan folk/electronic band Beirut are touring their latest release Gallipoli, returning to Montreal to play MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $61.75

“Prairie noir” chanteuse Abigail Lapell recently released her new LP Getaway, and tonight her tour arrives at Casa del Popolo. Locals Geneviève Racette and Sin and Swoon open. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $14.61

The Cinémathèque Québécoise is screening Danny Boyle’s classic junkie film Trainspotting in 35mm. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 9 p.m., $11 (youth and seniors discounts available)

Multi-instrumentalist sister duo Rising Appalachia of New Orleans are playing Café Campus, with a mystery guest opener. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 9 p.m., $18–$25

