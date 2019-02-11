Monday, Feb. 11

J Dilla

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Lambert & Fils and Swiss designer Adrien Rovero’s light installation Feu de camp, it’s on until February 23rd at new Mile Ex art space Corridor. The piece is “inspired by boy scouts, playfulness, and imagination”. 6250 Hutchison, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free

Little Burgundy restaurant Junior devotes its Monday-night DJ event Crate & Vinyl to Detroit hip hop producer extraordinaire J Dilla, whose birth- and death-day both happened over the past four days. Expect a tribute set by DJ Psychology. Bonus: on top of the Filipino cuisine available at Junior, Léché Donuts is providing sweets. 1964 Notre-Dame W., 5–10 p.m.

With the purchase of one pint, you can enter a Dr. Mario Tournament at Plateau punk bar Turbo Haüs. The winner gets a $75 bar tab and free entry to three Turbo Haüs shows of their choice. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m.

La Petite Drawn & Quarterly hosts the monthly True Reads Non-fiction Book Club. The February edition will focus on Tara Westover’s Educated. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Downtown Ramen joint Misoya is having a free topping day. You can choose one free topping from their list per customer. 2065A Bishop, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

If you’re looking for a cheap night out, DJ FK Anyway’s regular Monday night gig at Bar La Shop is a good choice. There are specials on shooters and two for one drinks. Music is deep house and electro. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

