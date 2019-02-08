Friday, Feb. 8

Kallitechnis. Photo by Spencer Edwards

Local R&B/soul artist Kallitechnis plays a headlining show at le Ministère with opener IAMNOTMYHISTORY. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $13.50/$15, all ages

Haitian-born, Montreal-based musician Vox Sambou (a former and founding member of the Nomadic Massive hip hop collective) launches the new video for his song “Rezistans” at O Patro Vys. The show promises special guests Veeby Afrosoul, AfrotroniX, Jai Nitai Lotus and Oonga. 356 Mont-Royal E., 9 p.m., $10

Regular Brazilian music event Tupi Collective Party is on tonight at Sala Rossa. This time, they’re focussing on music from the Northeast of Brazil. Hits by Forró, Carimbó, Lambada, Guitarrada, Brega, Cumbia will be played live by the Forró Brasa band. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Monthly hip hop, R&B, house and dancehall night Speakerbox is happening at Blue Dog, with DJs Taima and sixmonths. 3958 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Techno is on the menu tonight at Salon Daomé. Mike Larry and Alex Pycke will be playing, accompanied by visuals by VJ Bunbun. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $9

DJ AWWFUL has done it again. They’ve prepared yet another of their throwback dance parties. Tonight’s edition pays homage to Britney Spears and has a strict Britney-only policy (no Christina allowed). Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 11 p.m., $10/PYWC

