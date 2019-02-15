Friday, Feb. 15

Roy Davis Jr.

Local hip hop/R&B duo Heartstreets host a release party for their new record Why Make Sense at NOMAD. 129 Van Horne, 4:30–7 p.m.

There’s a no pants party at Bar le Cocktail tonight presented by fashion and fetish brand Men’s Room. You can check your pants at the door or just stare at half naked people all night. Also on the menu is a drag queen show, a draw and “other surprises.” 1669 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., price unlisted

Montreal alt/psych band Anemone launch their new album Beat My Distance at la Sala Rossa. Fellow locals Lemongrab are opening. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13/$15

An Anti-Valentine’s Day party is happening at Diving Bell Social Club, with DJs playing ’80s darkwave and seven local acts performing live, namely Tranna Wintour, the Leanover, NOVEMBER, Kid Lucifer, Seaborne, Owen Hooper (Mouth Breather) and the Diving Bell House Band. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $12

English electro duo Maribou State are playing le Belmont tonight to promote their new album Kingdoms in Colour. Afterwards le Couleur will be playing a DJ set. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $17/$20

Local DJ and underground events promoter Jack George and collective Turning Point are bringing OG Chicago house DJ Roy Davis Jr. to Newspeak tonight. Roy Davis Jr., who founded production house Phuture in the late ’80s and runs his label Undaground Therapy Muzik, rarely appears in Montreal. Jack George will be opening. Check this out if you can! 1403 Ste-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $15

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.