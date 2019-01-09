Wednesday, Jan. 9

Ensiferum

Local health and beauty shop Herbovo are organizing a series of “Herbo-Labo” around medicinal plants from now until June. Tonight’s event focuses on Chaga, a fungus purported to have a wide variety of medicinal uses. 6840 des Érables, 7 p.m., $10 including store credit

Tonight and every second Wednesday, the Montreal Ukulele Club are inviting ukulele enthusiasts of all skill levels to Le Saint-Sulpice to a practice, open mic and jam. They advice folks to arrive early to make sure to get a seat. 1680 Saint-Denis, 7:30 p.m., free

From Helsinki, melodic folk metal band Ensiferum play the Corona Theatre with openers Septicflesh, the Unconscious Mind and Arsis. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $45

Le Belmont’s regular Bass Drive event presents a group of emerging Québec DJs tonight. You can check out Sherveen, Cyred, $hadow, Moonlight and Levex. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5

DJs Bootyspoon and Honeydrip deliver alternative hip hop and free funk at Datcha Wednesdays, where the only rule is “no house, no hip hop.” 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

