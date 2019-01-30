Wednesday, Jan. 30

Pierre Guitard

The Cheval Blanc pub hosts the Festival Bières Rebelles, a two-day event where you can try barrel-aged, wild and even “funky” beers, individually or as part of a fleet. (Get the fleet.) 809 Ontario E., 4–8 p.m. today and tomorrow, individual five-ounce glasses $3

Tonight’s rockabilly night at l’Escogriffe comes highly recommended by Cult MTL’s Johnson Cummins. Britain’s Johnny Gunner will be playing alongside local act the Eddy Blake Trio. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $5

With Blackout, Tableau D’Hôte Theatre dramatizes the famous computer protests that happened at Concordia University 50 years ago. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 8 p.m., $31.04 all in

As part of the ongoing New Hollywood series at the Cinémathèque, Amérique Parano, 1970s conspiracy thriller Capricorn One is playing tonight. The film, directed by Peter Hyams, portrays a botched mission to Mars and subsequent cover-up. 335 de Maisonneuve, 9 p.m., $11 ($10 for children, students and seniors)

Award-winning New Brunswick singer-songwriter Pierre Guitard brings his blend of country/folk, alt-rock and synth-pop to Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

Head to Salon Daomé for a night a deep house and techno entitled NaturalBornTequilers. On tonight’s lineup are DJs Taco Soul, Justnolies and Mejas. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

