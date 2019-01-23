Wednesday, Jan. 23

Torquil Campbell

The SAT’s third-wave coffee shop Café SAT are launching their apéro menu tonight. Their happy hour-style launch will include a tasting of the menu and a set by DJ Tony Denzel. The menu also includes a wine selection and microbrew beer. 1201 St-Laurent, 5 p.m.

Mi’kmaq multidisciplinary artist and writer Tara McGowan-Ross is hosting the first meeting of the Indigenous Literatures Book Club at Drawn & Quarterly. They will be discussing Tommy Pico’s Nature Poem, about a young queer American indigenous poet. The Club is open to the public. 176 Bernard, 7 p.m., free

Cinema Politica screens the 2018 documentary What Is Democracy? with director Astra Taylor in attendance along with scholar and activist Silvia Federici. 1455 de Maisonneuve W. (H-110), 7:30–10 p.m., price unlisted

Feeling nostalgic for the’ 90s? Turbo Haüs is hosting a Buffy the Vampire Slayer trivia night. The biggest Buffy nerd will win their bar tab. Also, pints are $5 for the whole night. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free

Torquil Campbell of the Montreal band Stars performs in True Crime, a play about his obsession and bizarre relationship with infamous con-man/murderer Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter (aka Clark Rockefeller). See our interview with Campbell about the show (which he co-created with Chris Abraham of Crow’s Theatre and musician Julian Brown and is on at the Centaur through Sunday) here. Centaur Theatre (453 St-François-Xavier), 8 p.m., $44/$40 seniors/$30 students & under30 & holders of Wildside Festival tickets

Fans of Mogwai and other masters of post-rock ought to check out Ohio band the End of the Ocean with Florida’s Tides of Man and French act MOSI at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15/$20

