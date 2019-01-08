Tuesday, Jan. 8

David Bowie

Local weaving collective the Dreamweavers are having a vernissage at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine. They are also inviting members of the public to participate in creating a large collective work. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5 p.m.–7 p.m., free

The sixth edition of SAT Fest presents six immersive short films in the Satosphere dome, Tuesdays through Fridays until Feb. 8. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20

Transition NDG are screening urban planning documentary Cities Held Hostage: Who Owns Montreal? Local journalist, historian and novelist Henry Aubin will be present to moderate a discussion about the film afterwards. Coop la Maison Verte (5785 Sherbrooke W.), 7:10 p.m., price unlisted

If you’re looking for a hobby in these quiet and chilly times, Studio 303 and Trash à Trésor are launching their winter season of B-girl/B-boy classes.These take place every Tuesday. You can purchase 7 or 14 weeks at discounted rates or go once to try it out. 372 Ste-Catherine W. suite 303, 7:30 p.m., $20 drop-in rate

The Centaur goes into overdrive tonight with the beginning of the 12-day Wildside Festival (which opens with MacBeth) as well as True Crime featuring Torquil Campbell from the band Stars (discussed in this recent Cult MTL interview), which runs through Jan. 27. 453 St-François-Xavier, True Crime 8 p.m. $44, MacBeth 9 p.m., $13/$16

DJ Roxy Moron hosts her annual Bowie night David Bowie 4Ever & Ever as part of her weekly Visage event at Bar la Shop. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings.