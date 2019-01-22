Tuesday, Jan. 22

Tranna Wintour at Stand Back

Hibernators in need of some human contact, a creative outlet and perhaps a little liquor ought to check out Drink and Draw at Blue Dog. Note that the event ends at 9:30 p.m. but all are welcome to stay for the DJ night that follows. 3958 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., free entry

Launching a seven-film screening series called Amérique Parano, the Cinémathèque québécoise presents Martin Scorsese’s stone-cold classic Taxi Driver, with Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster and Cybill Shepherd. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6:45 p.m., $11/$10 students/seniors

Kafein’s regular Poetry Nite will be coupled with a blog launch tonight. Taking Back Our Voices was created by Concordia students as “a platform for people to share their stories of sexual violence, break taboos, encourage critical thinking about our actions and, most importantly, support survivors.” A video on the same topic will be screened at the end of the reading. 1429A Bishop, 7 p.m., $5

Around the corner at Burrito Buracho, you can grab $2.50 tacos and dance to local techno DJs. Tonight’s edition of the regular event Tachno Tuesdays will be featuring Othman b2b Jo-L the Voice. 2110 Crescent, 7:30 p.m.

On the lighter side, anyone looking for laughs should make tracks (hopefully not too many tracks) to Mile Ex bar Notre Dame des Quilles for the monthly comedy event Stand Back, showcasing female and LGBT comics. 32 Beaubien E., 8–9:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

