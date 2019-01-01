Tuesday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

Godspeed through that hangover. If you’re well/motivated enough to leave the house, there’s not a hell of a lot to do, but as always, we have your back.

Being a statutory holiday, most restaurants, grocery stores and even some deps are closed (along with banks, government offices, SAQs, most retail shops etc), leaving only major chain cafés and fast food joints, pharmacies and the occasional neighbourhood restaurant or small grocer for food options.

That said, you can also snack on popcorn and candy at the movies, as all cinemas are open today. See our Christmas To-Do List for our movie recommendations, and check out our recent film reviews and features here.

Though museums are closed and the Biodome is still undergoing major renovations, the Botanical Gardens, Planetarium and Insectarium are all open today, as per tradition. Find detailed hours and rates for all three here.

For those who weren’t out last night (or want a second round), there are also a couple of options. Popular soul and R&B lounge Jello Bar closed in 2008, but they are having a reunion party with Shaharah & the All Star Jello Band. 1300 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $40

La Tulipe are holding a New Year’s Day edition of their regular event C’est Extra, featuring franco classics from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. 4530 Papineau, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

For more New Year’s recommendations, see our Music Listings, or this week’s special edition of Hammer of the Mods.