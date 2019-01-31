Thursday Jan. 31

Nate Husser

There are only four days left to experience Phi Centre’s virtual reality exhibition Echo: The Sounds of Space, “portraying the contemporary world through the universe’s timeless vibrations.” 407 St-Pierre, hourly from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (three-hour access per ticket), $25/$17.50 students & seniors

There’s a vernissage this evening at the Museum of Jewish Montreal. You can check out Russian-Jewish artist Yuula Benivolski’s research-based community photography installation The Ocean Between Us. The exhibit will be on display from the 1st of February to the 5th of May. For the vernissage, there will be a cash bar at Fletcher’s. 4040 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Montreal rapper Nate Husser launches his 23 PLUS EP with a party at Apartment 200, including a live set by Husser as well as DJ sets by Pony and Altaa. 2643 St-Laurent, 7–11 p.m., free

At the Wilder Building, Tangente Danse and Collectif Indefinable Folks (of Toronto) are performing a triple bill. The first work is a dance performance by the collective and it will be followed by two video projections by Bettina Hoffman. The show runs through Sunday. 1435 Bleury, 7:30 p.m., $26.62 ($19 for students)

The fourth annual Taverne Tour begins today and runs through Saturday, Feb. 2, filling small music venues in or around the St-Laurent/Mont-Royal axis with a wide range of quality local and out-of-town bands. Tonight’s Galaxie and Lydia Kepinsky shows are sold out but you can still catch locals Dear Denizen, Prieur & Landry (who are launching an album) or Anatole, Brussels noise-pop act Rodolphe Coster or Toronto alt/post-punk act Frigs. See the complete line-up here.

Tonight at Datcha you can expect “eclectic and mesmerising sounds of yesterday, today and tomorrow” from DJs RAMZi and NAP. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.