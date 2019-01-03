Thursday, Jan. 3

Leland Sundries

The Goethe-Institut’s Achtung Film series is presenting Robert Schwentke’s 2017 film Der Hauptmann (The Captain) at Cinéma du Parc, with English subtitles. The film tells the story of a young German deserter. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors’ discounts available)

Turbo Haüs’s New Year’s Eve party was reportedly so nuts that they never got around to a promised karaoke sesh, so they’re doing it tonight instead. Bonus: serious specials on beer, shots and mimosas made with leftover NYE bubbly. 2040 St-Denis, 8–10 p.m., free entry

Tonight at Barfly you can see four indie/folk/Americana groups: Jo-Z Antifolk, Leland Sundries (of Brooklyn and Memphis), Caribou Stew and Kris Gruen (of Vermont). 4062A St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

On the more abrasive, experimental front, Quebec City electronic improv trio Napalm Jazz play Casa del Popolo (with their collaborator Martin Tétreault) with heavy noise duo Décombres, Little Italy author and poet Deanna Radford and Yannick Chayer & Marilène Provencher-Leduc (“on m’a promis ben de la flûte” is all that’s said about them) as well as the Colectivo Ranca Rabo DJs. See more details about each act here. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

It’s Throwback Thursdays at Blizzarts, as well as resident DJ Janette King’s birthday. She’ll be playing ’90s and ’00s R&B, soul, hip hop and dancehall. If you share a photo of you in the ’90s on the event page, they’ll give you a free shooter with your first drink. Also, they’re selling dark and stormies at happy hour prices all night. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings.