Thursday, Jan. 24

Online plant retailer Plantzy is having a hanging and tropical plant sale at their loft location today and tomorrow. They’re offering 25% sales as well as free plants for anyone who spends $65 or more. 5445 Gaspé suite 333, 12 p.m.

Kid Koala is launching his new album, Music to Draw To. To celebrate this, he and Trixie Whitley are hosting four sessions of “quiet-time music” at the SAT today and tomorrow. The public are invited to bring creative projects to work on. 1201 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., $24.25

The Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) presents Come and Forget, a lecture with Harvard prof Sophia Roosth (with guests including Evgeny Morozov, Craig Hodgetts and Johannes Grenzfurthner) about history and the idea of cultures and nations suppressing some stories and emphasizing others in this age of ubiquitous digital memory. 1920 Baile (Paul Desmarais Theatre), 6:30 p.m., free

Tonight through Saturday, two-Spirit Algonquin-mixed artist Mich Cota performs Wàsakozi, an experimental opera about identity and queer and trans visibility. See our interview with Cota about the show here. MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance), 8 p.m. nightly, $18

Efforts to save long-standing Plateau record store Sound Central are ongoing. Turbo Haüs is hosting another benefit gig tonight. Metalian, Fuck Toute and Hopeless Youth are playing. Door proceeds and a percentage of bar sales will go towards Sound Central. Most drinks are on for $5 so everybody wins. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., price unlisted

The second annual Lux Magna festival of music, visual art, spoken word, dance, workshops and all ages activities is happening at various venues today through Sunday, care of a team that includes Casa del Popolo co-founder Kiva Stimac (see our interview with her here) and Elle Barbara. You can also check out our interview with Montreal band Heathers, who perform as part of Lux Magna tonight with Thus Owls, Lungbutter and Nennen (Casa del Popolo, 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15).

