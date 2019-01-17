Thursday, Jan. 17

Yannick Fornacciari

The Concordia Co-op Bookstore’s regular Alternative Media Fair’s January edition is on today. Alternative publishers, writers, zine authors and other alt-media folks will be present to sell and talk about their work. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., 10 a.m.–6 p.m., free

Mile Ex art venue Never Apart launches its winter exhibitions, offering a festive first look at photography by Michael Chambers, collage by Kamissa Ma Koita, a 25th anniversary retrospective of the Wiggle Festival by queer art collective House of Venus and more, with DJ Empress Cissy Low and a cash bar. The exhibitions continue through April 6. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free

Piknic Électronik goes into winter mode with Igloofest, a series of three-day-weekend parties that’ll pack their outdoor Old Port space with dancing masses, today through Feb. 2. As usual the line-up includes big-name international acts (Diplo, Four Tet,RL Grime), as well as stars from the Montreal scene (Jacques Greene, Tommy Kruise, Ryan Playground), but you can aee our round-up of serious highlights (that aren’t sold out) here. Jacques Cartier Quay (Place Jacques Cartier & de la Commune E.), 7:30–11 p.m. (till 12:30 a.m. Saturdays), $25/$89 VIP

Photographer Yannick Fornacciari’s autobiographical photography book Heroin Days, documenting his descent into opiate addiction, is launching tonight at Espace WIC. Bonus: Xarah Dion will be DJing. 3487 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

Producer/vocalist duo De.Ville are playing a disco set at Maison 2109 tonight along with ASMA and Kamsologie. 2109 Bleury, 9 p.m., $10

Montreal violinist and experimental composer Jessica Moss launches her new record Entanglement at Bar le Ritz PDB, with support from experimental scene elder statesman Sam Shalabi. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

