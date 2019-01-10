Thursday, Jan. 10

DJ Poirier. Photo by Saty Pratha

As part of the Wildside Festival, Cat Kidd’s play Hyena Subpeona is opening tonight at the Centaur Theatre. The play will be on four more times between now and the 20th of January. 453 Saint-François-Xavier, 7 p.m., $16/$13 for children, youth and seniors

DJ Poirier is doing a three-hour set of afro-house, reggae and dancehall at the Old Port outdoor skating rink. Bassin Natrel (at the end of Clock Tower Quai St.), 7 p.m., $7 (children’s and family rates available)

At The Wiggle Room, you can check out ManSpread, Montreal’s Only All-King Show. It’s resident drag-king Charli Deville’s so it should be a crazy party. The event is hosted by Uma Gahd. Other performers will be announced shortly. 3874 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

Bar le Ritz hosts the Funny Moves Comedy Hour featuring stand-up by Mariam Khan, Steve Patrick Adams and Travis Cannon, among others. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., PWYC

Montreal band thisquietarmy presents Some Became Hollow Tubes, “an evening of experimental psychedelia” at la Sala Rossa, where they’ll be sharing the stage with fellow locals BLD and Black Givre. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

