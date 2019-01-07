Monday, Jan. 7

Steve Jr.

The À la Fut microbrewery will be serving a traditional réveillon dinner for workers in the hospitality industry or others who worked through the holidays. They’re offering a 10% industry discount on prices and other surprise promotions. 5889 Papineau, 3 p.m.–3 a.m., menu price unlisted

If you’re in the mood for jazz, head to Dièse Onze, where the Montalvo Flamenko Jazz Duo will be playing tonight. Their repertoire includes bulerias, alegrias, tangos and soleares. 4115A St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10/$15 suggested donation

Cinéma Guzzo’s Ville-Saint-Laurent location will be screening Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s Capharnaüm as part of the Rendez-vous du Cinéma Libanais à Montréal. The film won the Prix du Jury at Cannes last year. Proceeds are going towards a Lebanese children’s charity. 3500 Côte-Vertu, 7 p.m., $30

Diving Bell Social club hosts the first in a series of weekly PWYC live-music yoga classes with instructor Malek Robbana and keyboards/vocals by Justin Lazarus of Look Vibrant. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 7 p.m., $5-$15 sliding scale (no one turned away for lack of funds)

NYC rock dude Steve Jr. & co. are braving the Northeast for a wintertime tour in support of their latest release Threeve, stopping at Casa del Popolo tonight with openers Leya (a violin/harp & vocals duo also from NYC) and locals Lungbutter. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings.