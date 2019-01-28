Monday, Jan. 28

Mick Jenkins

Drink tea, eat cake and discuss death at Death Café at McGill, an event that promises interesting conversation with “no agendas, advertising or set conclusions.” 651 Sherbrooke W., 6–8 p.m.

Cinema Politica Concordia is screening the Montreal premiere of Still Recording in collaboration with Regards Syriens and the Refugee Centre. The documentary follows two art students and their experiences living in rebel-controlled areas of Syria. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Another Middle Eastern movie, What Walaa Wants is on tonight at Cinéma du Parc. The film follows a young Palestinian girl determined to become the first female member of the Palestinian Security Forces. The screening will be followed by a Skype discussion with director Christy Garland and the protagonist, Walaa. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., $13 (youth and seniors discounts available)

A new film series called Cinéma Paradiso launches at Phi Centre with a “ciné-concert” pairing Charlie Chaplin’s 1919 film The Kid with live music by Montreal producer/ singer Ouri. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m., $45

Chicago-based hip hop artist Mick Jenkins is touring his latest release Pieces of a Man. He will be playing l’Astral tonight along with invited guests. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $25–$28

Vancouver indie rocker Dan Mangan brings his More or Less tour to Théâtre Fairmount with opener Aliocha. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $31.25/$36.25

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.