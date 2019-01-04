Friday, Jan. 4

DJ Hua Li

Nerd out at le Musée de l’Absurde with a marathon of ’90s movies based on video games, namely The Wizard, Double Dragon, Street Fighter, Super Mario Bros., The Dungeonmaster and DOA: Dead on Arrival. 1803 St-Christophe, 7 p.m., free

Coop Katacombes are having their New Years Unionist cabaret. Members of several major Québec unions are participating and giving speeches and there is a full program of entertainment. The night starts with comedy by Mathieu SG and Christian Vanasse. This will be followed by sets by the Union Thugs, Meredith Moon and Carry Me Home. Finally, there will be a hip hop set from Test Their Logik. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10 suggested donation (NOTAFLOF)

Walter J. Lyng is headlining at weekly bilingual comedy event Comedy at the Artloft supported by a number of local and visiting acts. Cian Ponsidine will be DJing. The event is BYOB. 4152 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Synth wave fans looking for a drinking hole should get to Casa del Popolo, where DJ Lászlo’s recurring Décadence Électronique night is bringing old and new school tracks to the bar’s “old room.” 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free entry

DJ Hua Li is back at Notre Dame des Quilles with her monthly Cinderella ’99 night, where she’ll be spinning hip hop, leftfield house and R&B. 32 Beaubien E., 10 p.m., free entry

Recent transplant to Montreal from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Mark Sewell will be playing a classic Chicago house set at Club Pelicano tonight. 1076 Bleury, 11 p.m., price unlisted

