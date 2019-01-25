Friday, Jan. 25

Heather Ragnars. Photo by Alda Villiljós

The first ever Afro Urban Fest starts today and runs three days. This year’s theme is “Traces and Presences”. The festival program, which can be seen here, includes visual arts, cinema, danse, music and literature. Maison Haïti (3245 Émilie-Journault), 5 p.m., prices vary (many events free)

Good Vibe People are holding their regular ArtJam event at NOMAD Life. Tonight’s lineup includes works from 8 visual artists and a collective work, as well as tattoo artists on site and a photo exhibit by Gypsysabotage. Gabriel Auclair Doucet’s film work Boule à Mite will be shown at 8:45 p.m., while live music will be provided by Elephant Rose, M. M. Crone, Heather Ragnars and Massie Dome. 129 Van Horne, 7 p.m., $10/$15

As part of the Lux Magna festival, which started yesterday and runs through Sunday, festival co-founder, musician, DJ and performance artist Ellise Barbara presents their directorial debut Ayibobo™ QT Dollhouse Factory, a live three-act piece with four performers exploring “current and past social media tropes” with “nods to voodoo spirits and reality television.” DJ sets by Glowzi and Jerico. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Montreal drag/theatre producers House of Laureen present COVEN, a gothy show featuring special guests Victoria Elizabeth Black of Dragula fame, along with other special guests and House of Laureen faves, at Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, 10 p.m., $15/$22 VIP meet & greet (VIP entry 8:45 p.m.)

Lower Main bar and lounge Local Legend is hosting a monthly DJ night called Misa Negra. Tonight’s edition will have a DJ set by Scott C and catering by seasoned dreams. 3910 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10 (includes a drink)

Tonight’s edition of Glitter Bomb at Bar le Ritz features drag performances by Big Sissy, Zinc and Denim P*ssy as well as DJ sets by DJs Awwful and Jeffany. The organizers are reminding the public that their ATM has limited funds so bring cash. 179 Jean-Talon O., 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

