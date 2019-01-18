Friday, Jan. 18

Paolo Rocco

Looking for something to do after work? The MAC’s recurring Nocturne event brings contemporary art and partying together, offering access to the museum’s current exhibitions (Julian Rosefeldt: Manifesto, Partitions and Françoise Sullivan) as well as music by DJs Phubu (aka Ramzi), NAP and Priori, along with VJ visuals, a silent disco and of course bar serving booze, other drinks and snacks. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $17/free for museum members

Plateau dance party venue Bar la Shop is the place where Art Battle Montreal is going down this month, inviting the public to vote in a few rounds of live art-making (at the end of the Art Battle season, the local Art Battle winner will compete with artists from across the country at the national finals in Toronto) and, if they want, participate in a silent auction to walk home with some original work. 4177 St-Denis, 7:30–10:30 p.m., $10

Canadian Music Week is presenting the Jim Beam Talent Search competition at la Sala Rossa tonight. Out of five finalists (We are Monroe, Oliver Forest, the Day Dreamers, Chair Warrior and the Record Breakers), one will be chosen to go on to the national finals. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Promoter AMP Industrial Events is bringing Berlin’s Under Black Helmet to town for a night of dark techno entitled DROP. Local support will be provided by Milton Clark, Aurélie Schleger, D. Blavatsky and Creature. Coop Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $11.50

Montreal electronic/dance duo Blue Hawaii return to Datcha Fridays energized from a world tour of clubs, promising a special one-off show featuring b2b beats and improv alt-diva vocals. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., $15 advance

Two local record labels are teaming up to bring you an all-night afterhours party, Raw Moments and Anoma Records. On the decks will be Paolo Rocco, Ohm Hourani and Pijynman. The event is BYOB (no glass) and cash only. There’s no ATM. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $10/$15

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.