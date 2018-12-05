Wednesday, Dec. 5

Laura Hermiston

Yet another holiday shopping pop-up is open today and up until Christmas. La Petite Station has goods from a number of local artisans, including clothing, accessories, food, decorations and other stuff. 68 Rachel E., 12–7 p.m.

If you’ve never had kremas/cremas/cremasse, the creamy and sweet Haitian yuletide favourite that’s a little bit like eggnog (but not really), don’t sweat it. Come taste it at Mile End record store la Rama, site of tonight’s Kremasparty with Gayance, Glowzi and mwen-mem, then try to faithfully recreate it at home using Gayance’s family recipe. 77 Bernard W., 5 p.m., free

Centre-sud community workshop project Lespacemaker is holding an open house tonight. The space, which provides a variety of workshops in wood, metal, silkscreen printing, bike mechanics, and more, is inviting the public to check out the facility. Snacks and drinks will be served, followed by a presentation and a Q&A session. 2875 Hochelaga, 5 p.m., free (RSVP required)

Regular wine-tasting event Acquired Taste is taking place at Kabinet this evening. Staff prices are extended to the general public on selected bottles. DJs Appraiser and Silktits will be providing music. 92 Laurier W., 7 p.m., entry free

Toronto-based indie pop songwriter Laura Hermiston and producer Brian Borcherdt bring Twist to Turbo Haüs with openers Blooming Season (ex-Death in Canada, launching a tape for the occasion) and “mystical drone-punk” act Boar God. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $8/$10

Also at Turbo Haüs, comedy event series Arts and Laughs hosts their Dreams edition, pairing stand-up comedy (by Emma Overton, Inés P. Anaya, Lar Simms and Sehar Manji as well as host Iain MacNeil) with crafts (supplies included on-site) and prizes for the funniest/most original art. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $8/$10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.