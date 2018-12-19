Wednesday, Dec. 19

Edith Hazel

Today through Dec. 30, Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo (courage in Italian) is a clown’s idea of a parade, a show that promises to “plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.” Bell Centre (1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal), various times, $63–$187

Local clothing brand toujours correct is hosting what they call a party disguised as a Christmas market. There will be snacks and cheap beer on sale as well as apparel by toujours correct, Bouton Jaune and Garnotte. 5550 Fullum, 4 p.m.–9 p.m., free

Drunken Cinema screens Joe Dante’s 1984 alt-Xmas-classic Gremlins, with an accompanying drinking game, of course. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), doors 7 p.m., screening 8 p.m., $8

Come exercise your illustration and craft skills at the last edition of Drone & Draw for 2018 at NDQ. As usual there’ll be live ambient music, some supplies provided and a bar for your alcohol needs. 32 Beaubien E., 7:30–10:30 p.m., free

Regular swing night les Mercredis Swings at Katacombes are having their Christmas edition. They invite the public to wear their favourite holiday clothing. There will be an introductory class followed by a live performance by Edith Hazel. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.