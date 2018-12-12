Wednesday, Dec. 12

Terence Kissner

The 15th issue of Concordia fine arts student mag Interfold (the Collaboration issue) is launching at Espace POP, and though details are vague, performances and drinks are hinted at in their promo. 5587 Parc, 7–10 p.m., free

RAW Artists Montreal is hosting a holiday event featuring live performances, runway shows, live hair and makeup, accessory design and visual art displays. RAW is an international organisation providing artists with support in over 70 cities. Montreal’s event will be hosted by Plastik Pastrik and feature a DJ set by Terence Kissner. Rialto Theatre (5723 Parc), 7 p.m., $20/$30

The Holidays edition of Arts & Laughs is happening at Turbo Haus — for those of you unfamiliar with the concept, it’s a free comedy show where the audience makes themed art for “mystery prizes.” On stage this week will be Alison Naturale, James Watts and Sara Meleika. 2040 St-Denis, 8–10 p.m., free

Another free comedy show is happening at Bishop and Bagg: the 32nd edition of Bishop & Gags features headliner Joey Elias and host Jacy Lafontaine. 52 St-Viateur W., 9 p.m., free

Maison2109’s Mercredi Live series is putting on a tribute to classic 90s neo-soul singer Erykah Badu. The regular Wednesday jam session will be followed by a performance by Sofia Le Quéré-Galvis, who will be singing Badu. Afterwards there will be a DJ set by ItMustbeJG. There will also be homemade food at the venue. 2109 Bleury, 9 p.m., $7 ($5 before 10)

