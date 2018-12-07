VIDEO PREMIERE: Wounds by Saint Lo

Isabella Harned, Bashu Naimi-Roy, Marc Richard, Laura Glover, John Talbot and Jory Strachan are Saint Lo, an indie folk/pop/rock band whose debut LP will be released in 2019.

Here’s what they had to say about their song “Wounds”:

“‘Wounds’ is a song about the rupture of relationships … a deeply personal experience intersecting with notions of friendship, compassion and creativity. This intersection shows up everywhere in the song: in the orchestration and arrangement; the texture and nuance of two voices in harmony, weaving in and out of togetherness and call-and-response; through triumphant melodies by sax and accordion during instrumental breaks; through the driving rhythm that remains consistent despite constantly changing dynamics in the instrumentation.”

Filmed in Esquimalt and Victoria on Vancouver Island — on the traditional territory of the WS’ANEC’ (Saanich), Lkwungen (Songhees), Wyomilth (Esquimalt) peoples of the Coast Salish Nation — the video was co-directed by band members Isabella Harned and Laura Glover, edited by Olivia Du Vergier, filmed by Daniel Keen and features actress Emily Tognet.

Watch it here: