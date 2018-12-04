Tuesday, Dec. 4

Mutual Benefit

Concordia’s Milieux Institute for Arts, Culture and Technology hosts AI Talks: The New Silicon Valley of the North, Really? by Jonathan Roberge, whose claims to academic/scientific fame include being one of the first Canadian scholars to examine “algorithmic cultures.” Roberge will speak about the “local dynamics” that have made Montreal an AI hub. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. EV 11.705, 3–5 p.m., price unlisted (likely free)

Another University of the Streets Café event is taking place at Bâtiment 7. This month’s edition is about inclusion. Guest speakers include Nicolas Delisle of the Carrefour d’éducation populaire de Pointe-St-Charles, community organizer Stéphanie Gendron, and Ojibway social services worker Wayne Robinson. 1900 rue le Ber, 7 p.m., free

At Théâtre Sainte-Catherine tonight is Story Party, where professional storytellers recount “true dating stories that will make you feel better because it could be worse”. The audience is also invited to submit their own stories anonymously on the evening as well as on their website prior to the event. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $25

Casa del Popolo hosts the weekly experimental jam Mardi Spaghetti featuring two duets: Anna Atkinson on alto violin with Alexander MacSween on lap steel and Buchinski Mills on piano with Mili Hong on drums. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $5/$10/PWYC

Make tracks to Bar le Ritz PDB to catch Brooklyn-based experimental pop act Mutual Benefit with openers Gabi and Bas Relief. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.