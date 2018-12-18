Tuesday, Dec. 18

Jorja Smith

As the city slows down for the holidays, you have two options to do go to a bar and draw pictures: Mardi Sans Dessin at MaBrasserie is offering up adult colouring with an invited artist supervising, Jérôme Mireault (2300 Holt, 6 p.m., free) while Drink and Draw at Atomic Café is open to all ages and all skill levels (3606 Ontario E., 6:30 p.m., free).

Following a phenomenal year that saw the release of her debut album and collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on the Black Panther soundtrack, British R&B artist Jorja Smith plays MTelus, with opener Ravyn Lenae. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $43.75

Classic country cover band the Firemen will be playing a show at Bar le Ritz PDB. They’ll be playing Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson and other vintage stuff. 179 Jean-Talon W, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Starving Artist Social Club hosts a Xmas market at Turbo Haüs, featuring vendors selling jewellery, accessories, comics, prints, posters, stickers and more, plus a DIY Xmas card station. Bonuses: two pints for $9 and tarot readings. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m.–12 a.m.

Fans of everyone’s favourite animated animal/human-hybrid comedy BoJack Horseman should get down to Mad Hatter’s for a quiz all about the Netflix show, hosted by comedian Walter J. Lyng. 1240 Crescent, 9 p.m., free to play

