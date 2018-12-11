Tuesday, Dec. 11

DJ Canhota

In the past nine years, annual winter pubic art installation Luminothérapie has become a fixture in the Montreal landscape. This year’s edition (which is of the “giant participative musical instrument” variety) is called Effet domino, and will be activated this evening. Place des festivals (corner of Jeanne Mance and Ste-Catherine W.), 5:30 p.m., free

The Cinémathèque québécoise is prolonging its retrospective on Swedish master Ingmar Bergman. Cult readers should take note that the majority of the films in this series are subtitled in English. Tonight’s film is The Touch (1971). 335 de Maisonneuve E., 7:45 p.m., $11

Kopfkino is screening Rob Reiner’s 1990 thriller Misery at Bar le Ritz PDB. There will be free popcorn around, and the event organizers also invite you to bring your own snacks. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5

Tonight at the Diving Bell, Tranna Wintour will be giving guilty-pleasure holiday rom-com Love Actually a the Trannavision treatment. The event is marked “fully reserved” on Facebook but they suggest you might be able to squeeze in if you get on their waiting list. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

DJ Canhota is playing a 5h set at Blizzarts. She invites others to bring USB sticks if they want to play B2B or to come early if they want a walkthrough of CDJs. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.