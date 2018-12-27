Thursday, Dec. 27

Julia Dyck

Punk/metal record store Sound Central hosts a cat-themed holiday party, encouraging music lovers (and/or cat lovers) to hang out BYO booze and snacks, shop and (if you want) throw in a donation for Pussy Patrol — this at a time when the shop itself is a cause to be championed (see their GoFundMe page here). 4486 Coloniale, 5–9 p.m., free entry

Howl! Art Collective is having a party at venue Holograms and Sound. There will be a solo synth set by Julia Dyck and a santur set by Amir Amiri. Joseph Sannicandro and Stefan Christoff will be launching a cassette. Secret Location (near Beaubien metro), 8–11 p.m., $10 suggested donation

The December edition of local collective Tour de Manège’s event From Hip to House is happening tonight at Maison2109, with Dr. MAD of Voyage Funktastique and Loop Sessions, Grandhuit, Syde Barrow and Benito Turntable. 2109 Bleury, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Local music, art and fashion (lifestyle?) brand Roses is organizing the “last house party of the year” at Apt. 200. Tonight’s DJ’s will be Nana Zen, Shegué and Yumè. 3643 St-Laurent apt. 200, 10 p.m., price unlisted.

Club Pellicano is having a dance party with Dave Allison and Leëf, who will be playing a mix of disco and more contemporary electronic music styles. 1076 Bleury, 11 p.m., free

