Thursday, Dec. 20

DJ Bratstar

Turbo Haüs is using their Christmas party to launch their new food menu. They’ve hired Alex Levi (late of Dirty Dogs) to put together an assortment of comfort food dishes. Starting at 10 p.m., Supersonic Disco Mobile will be playing a vinyl-only DJ set. 2040 St-Denis, 5 p.m., price unlisted

Want to celebrate the holidays in style, but on a budget? Escogriffe has a Christmas edition of their regular Thursday Oyster night with $1 oysters and $5 bubbles. If you by a glass of the latter, you’ll be entered into a draw for a free bottle and oyster platter, too. There will be an assortment of snacks and warm winter cocktails as well as a DJ set by Roxy Moron. 4461 St-Denis, 5:30 p.m., free

The ongoing Festival dans le parc has two quality local trios playing Jardins Gamelin tonight: electro-pop act Paupière and art-rock band Klaus. De Maisonneuve & Berri, 7:30 p.m., free

Hip Hop Karaoke is back at Le Belmont for a “Classics Edition,” hosted by DShade, with beats by DJ Shuggy and “fresh cuts” by Just-In Styles. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15 at the door

The fourth edition of Alternadrag is happening at Bar le Ritz, showcasing an eclectic batch of queer performers that defy drag conventions. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $10/PWYC

Berlin and Montreal-based DJ Brat Star will be playing Datcha tonight along with Jerico and Honeydrip. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.