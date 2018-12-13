Thursday, Dec. 13

Lowebrau

Local creative agency House of Youth is hosting a showcase party at the Phi Centre with live performances by Forrest, Baile, Sterling Grove and Guiseppe Lanni. Afterwards, they’ll be heading around the corner to the upscale Nhậu Bar (600 William) for the afterparty. 407 St-Pierre, 7 p.m.–11 p.m., free

Toronto’s Tinder Tales marks a year of shows in Montreal with a “Best of MTL” edition (ahem), featuring some of the year’s top performers and funniest dating stories. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $15

Portuguese dark wave/post-punk band Morte Psíquica play la Vitrola with Sarajevo & Moi (synth-pop) and the City Gates (shoegaze). 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Live sets at Sotternea have put together a series of dark and acid techno sets, with Lowebrau, fxbip, Neo Edo and Icky Magdela playing. 4848 St-Laurent (Sala Rossa basement), 9 p.m., $10

Salon Daomé hosts the Music Is My Sanctuary Holiday Family Jam, featuring 10 DJ friends of the website and its event series. Among them are Walla P, la Rama and Fred Everything, with MIMS founder Lexis getting things started. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.