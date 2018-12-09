Sunday, Dec. 9

Roosevelt

If you or someone you’re shopping for are in need of dancing shoes, Johnny Brown in Ville Saint-Laurent (the Parc Ex location of the costume shop closed a while back) is having an “Extreme Liquidation Christmas Sale” on anything tap, ballet, jazz, cheer and flamenco, with $5 to $30 off everything else. 705 Hodge #210, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Loser Jamboree is setting up in Papineau skate shop Lowlife, bringing vendors Treadwell Clothing, Last Wishes Supply, Broke and Stoked, Death by Coffee and Good Chill MTL to sell their stuff (at a discount, in many cases), and they’re encouraging a festive vibe — there’s free coffee and cola, and you can BYOB. 6001 Papineau, 12–5 p.m.

Pop-up Christmas markets keep popping up on this list because they’re totally unavoidable at the moment. At least locally based online retailer Nox is an original option: they sell sex toys for men, women and non-binary folks. There will also be drinks at their pop-up! 6228 Henri-Julien, 1–7 p.m.

Catch Tim Burton’s 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands on the big screen (in 35mm) for a good cause — proceeds from the Cinéclub/Film Society screening are being donated to the NDG Food Depot. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students & seniors

German synth-pop singer Roosevelt is touring his new album Young Romance. Local new wave group Radiant Baby are opening. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $20

At Casa del Popolo tonight are Lady J and the Jazz Cigarettes, who are playing a reluctantly-themed holiday show, “an evening of premature Christmas music played into the abyss of what is questionably jazz.” Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $12.50

