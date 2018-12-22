Saturday, Dec. 22

Danny Rebel

Meet Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante with Santa Claus at city hall’s holiday celebration. A great twofer for kids, and for adults who still believe in politicians and the magic of Christmas. 510 Gosford, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., free

The Old Port’s Natrel Skating Rink will be lit up with fireworks again tonight (and for the next two Saturdays, Dec. 29 and Jan. 5). The light show (at 8 p.m.) will be preceded by live music by female singers. De la Commune & Marché Bonsecours Street, $6.95/$4.60 for kids 6-12/free for kids under 6/$18 families

Get your fill of dancehall, dub and reggae and donate to a good cause at the Fundraiser for Jahsana & Kingston YWCA featuring an acoustic set by Danny Rebel and Hayes Kali Thurton, MCs Tali Talliwah and Daybi Millian and selectors including Mossman and Cristobal Urbina. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $10

Tupi Collective is hosting a 100 per cent Brazilian dance party at Sala Rossa tonight. DJs General Eclectic, Skambo and Rhythm/Hues will be playing samba, funk, hip hop, disco and more. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Bar la Shop hosts Reload, a dance party for people who long to hear EBM, industrial, synth pop and other “alternative” music (that was a thing in the ’90s) on the dancefloor. DJs Draris and Harshangel are the selectors. 4177 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $6

One of the last big afterhours parties before New Year’s will be RE: UNION’s Essence of Winter. Headlining are house DJs Priori and RIOHV. They will be accompanied by Daura and Moaad BKR. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–8 a.m., $11.25

