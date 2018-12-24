Monday, Dec. 24

O’Brine

It’s Christmas Eve as you may have heard, but there’s still some stuff to do in the city, whether you’re not celebrating, came in from out of town or are just plain jaded.

Some Christmas markets and vendors are still open for last-minute shopping. La Croqueterie de Montréal will be selling their croquetas at import grocer la Vieille Europe (3855 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.–5 p.m). You could also hit up Ausgang Plaza’s market (6524 St-Hubert, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.), YUL Design’s Marché de la Dernière Chance (5251 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.), or MUST Société’s Christmas market (186 Peel, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.).

If you’ve got the dough and you want to eat out today, you could always get a Christmas brunch at Maison Boulud, where executive chef Riccardo Bertolino will be serving a three-course meal. 1228 Sherbrooke W., 12–2:30 p.m., $90 per person

While most people will be drinking (and eating) at home, a few bars and clubs are open tonight. Chez Baptiste is inviting those away from family or celebrating among friends. 1045 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m.

It’s business as usual at Village strip club l’Adonis, where O’Brine, Étienne Pham and Deshaies will be playing at weekly electro night Moon Nite Groov. 1681 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8 ($5 before midnight)

La Voûte has a Christmas Eve DJ night with Avi Large and Zack Cola so you can have your réveillon in a bank vault if you like. 360 St-Jacques, 10 p.m., price unlisted

