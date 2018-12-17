Monday, Dec. 17

DJ Nana Zen

If you can tolerate Christmas music enough to enjoy twists on the season’s classic tunes, there are a couple of shows happening tonight at at Quai des Brumes (4481 St-Denis) that you might enjoy: All-female jazz band Times New Woman present The Saddest Christmas Show EVA (5 p.m., price unlisted) and the Mai Tai Orchestra get festive Hawaiian style (sets at 9:30 and 11 p.m., $10).

Bar Pamplemousse hosts a free course on white wine, with Greg Boire leading a presentation at 7 p.m., followed by a tasting. 1579 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Spotify is having an “exclusive” party for members of their music streaming service at Ausgang Plaza. It seems like almost everybody has an account these days, but if you’re still using ancient MP3 technology, you’re not invited. For the rest, there will be bingo (with expensive prizes) and music by DJ Nana Zen. 6524 St-Hubert, 7 p.m., free (RSVP required)

Escogriffe and its new sibling bar Pow Pow are teaming up to have a staff Christmas party and the general public is invited, if you’re up for drinking with bartenders on a Monday night — hopefully your holidays have already started… Oh and there’s karaoke. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free entry

If you’re looking for beats off the beaten path, Bar l’Adonis and promoters UNDR GROOV hosts weekly underground electronic music events called Moon Nite Groove, showcasing local DJs. Tonight’s edition features Thompson b2b LeBlond, Coach and Sabi Non-Stop. 1681 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $5

