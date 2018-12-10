Monday, Dec. 10

Miss Mee

See 20 Montreal barchefs compete in the region finals of craft cocktail contest Made With Love. Tickets include a tasting of every cocktail and food pairing prepared at the event. SAT (1201 St-Laurent), 6–11 p.m., $65 advance/$75 at the door

A number of local human rights organizations are holding a gathering in solidarity with the Unist’ot’ten indigenous camp in B.C., members of which are being legally pursued by a pipeline company. Tonight’s event is at Cabot Square. Corner of Atwater and Ste-Catherine W., 6–8 p.m.

The critical raves and enthusiastic word-of-mouth about the play/musical Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story suggests that this is a show to see. Luckily the 2b theatre company/National Arts Centre production at the Segal Centre has been extended till Dec. 19. The shows tonight and next Monday will include talkbacks with the creators and actors. Note that tickets are selling fast. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, 7 p.m., $54

The Quebec Writers’ Memorial for Jamal Khashoggi is a place for local authors and journalists to “stand together in anger and sadness” over the murder of the Washington Post journalist. The vigil is part of a worldwide event initiated by the Berlin Literature Festival. Expect readings of Khashoggi’s work and commentary by local poets and journalists, as well as a short film of people reading from the UN Declaration of Human Rights (on the document’s 70th anniversary). La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., free

This quiet Monday music-wise is the perfect opportunity to check out Village strip club Bar l’Adonis’s regular DJ showcase Moon Nite Groov. Tonight’s DJs are Patsada Records founder Miss Mee and Laura Silva. 1681 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $8 ($5 before midnight)

