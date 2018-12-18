How The Hangover Movie Led to a Rise in Las Vegas Gambling

Comedy caper The Hangover is one of the most popular comedy film franchises around. The movie series, which stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and even Mike Tyson has three films in total, though it has led to lots of other movie studios trying to copy its success. This includes movies like Rough Night, which has been called the “female version of The Hangover.”

But The Hangover didn’t just have an impact on the movie industry; it also led to an increase in tourism in Las Vegas. Moviegoers have flocked to see tourist attractions from the film, including Caesars Palace, which is the real-life casino where The Hangover gang stayed during the movie.

Why The Hangover Caused More People to Visit Vegas

The Hangover series borrows from a very popular idea that Las Vegas is a place full of debauchery where groups of friends get up to no good. While that may or may not be true (depending on the friends you go with), The Hangover helped to strengthen the idea that the city is able to provide a rambunctious time, filled with lots of opportunities for hilarious hijinks. The fact that the gang travels throughout Las Vegas during the movie also helps to show off some of the best bits of the city. From the entertainment value of its casino to the grand and luxurious hotel room that the friend group stays in (including one very unhappy tiger), it establishes Las Vegas as a worthy destination for fun-loving tourists.

Has Online Gambling Been Affected Too?

However, although The Hangover saw more people visit Las Vegas itself, it may have had an effect on online gambling as well. The catalyst of the film – and the guys’ Las Vegas trip – is that their friend Doug (played by Justin Bartha) is uptight and needs to let loose before he gets married. Thus, it makes sense that those who already enjoy gambling on a regular basis, including playing cards and slot games, may try something new when it comes to gambling as well. For example, they may have opened up their minds to the idea of online bingo, appreciating the fact that the game is incredibly easy to play. Plus, because many online bingo sites offer various bingo games, regional bonuses, promotions and you can play bingo on a mobile device as well, it makes it easy to jump into. Trying something new doesn’t have to look like getting into a feud with Mike Tyson over a giant cat, after all.

Unfortunately, it seems as though there are currently no plans to make a fourth movie in The Hangover franchise. But this is unlikely to stop fans, casino owners and the Las Vegas tourist board campaigning for a sequel.