Friday, Dec. 7

The holiday edition of POP Montreal’s artisan fair Puces POP features two different sets of vendors over two weekends at Église St-Denis. Expect clothing, accessories, jewellery, housewares, food, art and more. 5075 Rivard, 3–8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sundays, free entry

Tonight and for the next few days, Cinéma Moderne will be screening Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, about a domestic worker in a middle class home in the Mexico City neighbourhood of that name. 5150 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $15

Scandinavian make-up metal band Ghost play Laval on A Pale Tour Named Death. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 7:30 p.m., $51.25–$77.50

The crew from Pop MTL are organizing a holiday “fun fête” after their artisan fair (see above) with drink specials and DJ sets from Frankie Teardrop, Noah Bick and Chicago Mix. 5535 St-Dominique, 9:30 p.m., PWYC

The 19th edition of MTL Pachangón promises a “huge crazy party,” their “ultimo of the year.” Take the opportunity to shake off the cold and dance to reggae, cumbia, Afro-Latin rhythms, hip hop sonidero and global electronic remix culture. Groove Nation (410 Rachel E.), 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m./$7 after

Check out Cult MTL’s own Johnson Cummins, who will be DJing the Cancer Bats/Flatliners afterparty at Turbo Haüs tonight! Show your tickets from the event at Corona to get happy hour prices on drinks all night. 2040 St-Denis, 11 p.m., price unlisted

