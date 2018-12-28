December 28, 2018
Friday, Dec. 28

DJ Frigid

Check out Phi Centre’s Poetry and Tea video installation, wherein 12 musicians and directors (among them Peaches, Pierre Kwenders and both members of Milk & Bone) recite their favourite verses. If you can’t make it today, the installation continues through Jan. 6. 407 St-Pierre (1st floor), 10 a.m.9 p.m.

Cult’s Johnson Cummins’ pick for tonight is a tribute to Motorhead frontman Lenny Kilmister, with headliner Iron Fist and opener Hordes from Hell. Coop Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., price unlisted

At Club Soda tonight, local producer Showkase is hosting One More Time, a tribute to classic French electro duo Daft Punk. They’ll be wearing the spaceman helmets, so it should be indistinguishable from the real thing, right? 1225 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $25+

Cabaret Mado hosts a year-end Vendredis Branchés T-Dance with Village alt favourite DJ Frigid. 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 410 p.m., price unlisted

DJs Bandudley and Walla P administer hip hop, R&B, funk, house and reggae to the Blizzarts dancefloor at their Électrique Feel weekly. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free before 11:30 p.m./$4

Afterhours at Bloc 66 there is a Christmas rave tonight. Dance Till Death Records and ECHOisONE are bringing Kamran Sadeghi, Enfants Malins, Ricardo Rocco and others. 6610 Hutchison, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $25

