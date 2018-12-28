Friday, Dec. 28

DJ Frigid

Check out Phi Centre’s Poetry and Tea video installation, wherein 12 musicians and directors (among them Peaches, Pierre Kwenders and both members of Milk & Bone) recite their favourite verses. If you can’t make it today, the installation continues through Jan. 6. 407 St-Pierre (1st floor), 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Cult’s Johnson Cummins’ pick for tonight is a tribute to Motorhead frontman Lenny Kilmister, with headliner Iron Fist and opener Hordes from Hell. Coop Katacombes (1635 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., price unlisted

At Club Soda tonight, local producer Showkase is hosting One More Time, a tribute to classic French electro duo Daft Punk. They’ll be wearing the spaceman helmets, so it should be indistinguishable from the real thing, right? 1225 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $25+

Cabaret Mado hosts a year-end Vendredis Branchés T-Dance with Village alt favourite DJ Frigid. 1115 Ste-Catherine E., 4–10 p.m., price unlisted

DJs Bandudley and Walla P administer hip hop, R&B, funk, house and reggae to the Blizzarts dancefloor at their Électrique Feel weekly. 3956A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free before 11:30 p.m./$4

Afterhours at Bloc 66 there is a Christmas rave tonight. Dance Till Death Records and ECHOisONE are bringing Kamran Sadeghi, Enfants Malins, Ricardo Rocco and others. 6610 Hutchison, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $25

