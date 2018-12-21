Friday, Dec. 21

Clarian

Crobar is having a Rupaul’s Drag Race party tonight. They will be screening last week’s episode followed by a live cast of this week’s. There is also a tacky Christmas clothing contest and drink specials to boot. 1221 Crescent Street, 7 p.m., price unlisted

The SPASM film fest presents a festive 30th anniversary screening of the Christmas classic Die Hard (in French) at Théâtre Plaza. 6505 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $15/$20

Zero Xmas music is a guarantee at Norman Nawrocki’s annual “rad” pre-holiday show at Casa, featuring experimental local acts repping drone/industrial, jazz, rock and folk. See the complete line-up here. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Montreal’s own Tiga plays StereoBar b2b Seth Troxler as part of a tour celebrating Turbo Recordings’ 20th anniversary. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $20

Speaking of label anniversaries, Toronto-based underground electronic outfit My Favorite Robot marks a decade in the biz with a party at Newspeak, featuring a DJ set by Kenny Glasgow, live set by Clarian and “ambient DJ set” by Mateo Murphy. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $10/$20

New York-based promoter Resolute is doing an afterhours event with fellow promoters Brouqueline. They have brought Flabbergast, Maksim, Patti Schmidt, Ben Neville and Ohm Hourani with them. Secret Location, 11 p.m., $22.50

