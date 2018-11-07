Wednesday, Nov. 7

Ron Gallo

The Concordia Student Union hosts another Queer Clothing Swap (back by popular demand), a place for the LGBTQ crowd (and all allies, people of all shapes and sizes) to clean out and refresh their wardrobes in a safe and fun space. Hall Building (1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7th floor), 11 a.m.–3 p.m., free

Cinemania offers up a choice of two French films tonight at Cinéma du Parc, both subtitled in English. Savage is thriller about disappearing teenagers in the Dordogne. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., $13. Crime thriller Close Enemies is about a dealer and a stup (narcotics) officer in an odd couple. 9 p.m., $13

The Reading Across Borders Book Club, which focuses on translated works by authors who aren’t (yet) well-known in the English-speaking world, tackles Bruno Schulz’s Street of Crocodiles, translated from Polish. La Petite Librairie Drawn & Quarterly (176 Bernard), 7–9 p.m., free

Parisian-via-California DJ and musician Zimmer is headlining at Bar le Ritz tonight. His cheerful and sunny electro sound should provide some warmth at this grey time of year. He will be supported by pop singer-songwriter Ghostly Kisses. 179 Jean-Talon W, 8 p.m., $12

Indie/garage-rock rising star Ron Gallo is playing le Ministère along with two bands from Nashville, Ian Ferguson and TWEN. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m, $16–$18

